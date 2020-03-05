Vusal Huseynov: There are 539 Chinese nationals in Azerbaijan

© Report / Firudin Səlimov https://report.az/storage/news/63cea18362064af95a760b5eabf28549/bd63549e-2876-461d-ae83-30d58a00c216_292.jpg

"Due to coronavirus, we observe a decline in the number of foreigners coming to our country," Chief of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said.

He clarified the issue of Chinese nationals entering the country: "As of March 3, there were 539 Chinese citizens in the country, 69 of whom arrived after February 1. Azerbaijan has restricted all flights to China for about two months due to the risk of coronavirus outbreak. The number of foreigners coming to Azerbaijan has dropped since the visa issuance is restricted. There are Chinese nationals in the country. If their stay permit in the country expires, and they cannot leave the country, the State Migration Service will take account of the situation."

The Chief of State Migration Service said Azerbaijan had not received any appeal on the arrival of Syrian refugees to the country.