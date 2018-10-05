 Top
    Vusal Huseynov: "The receptions in State Migration Service do not end until last citizen"

    © Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The receptions in the State Migration Service do not end until the last citizen," Chief of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov told on air of ASAN Radio, Report informs.

    He said that the chief of the State Migration Service receives citizens on the 5th day of the last week of each month: "Every citizen and foreigner can come to the reception".

    According to Huseynov, he receives and hears the people personally: "The reception in the State Migration Service continues until late. The result is that we accept all citizens".

