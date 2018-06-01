Vusal Huseynov: Rights of foreigners protected at high level in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The issue of migration is quite urgent in the modern world ".

Report informs, Chairman of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said.

The chairman also touched upon the impact of social-economic development of Azerbaijan, as well as trans-national projects to the migration process in the country. He noted that the rights of foreigners in the republic are protected at a high level: "The principles of such state body in Azerbaijan serve to the regulation of migration processes and operational resolution of foreigners and stateless persons who travel our country. Significant achievements have been made in ensuring effective public administration in this area. Respective measures are continued to increase the satisfaction of service users and the application of modern innovations. "