UNICEF official: Life for children in Azerbaijan improved year after year

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Seventy years after our work began, we have much to celebrate and still much to do for children".

Report informs citing the UNICEF Representative Office in Azerbaijan, representative of the organization to Azerbaijan, Edward Carwardine said commenting on the 70th anniversary of the UNICEF.

He noted that life for children in Azerbaijan has improved year after year: "We want to see those improvements reach every child, across the country, in all circumstances – as we commemorate our past, that is our vision for the future.”

E.Carwardine added that UNICEF began work in Azerbaijan in 1993. Its first programmes were devised not only to address national development priorities, but also deal with immediate humanitarian needs: "UNICEF’s first country programme focused on such urgent needs as immunization, health, rehabilitation, nutrition, education and child protection".

"Today, UNICEF’s commitment to the children and young people of Azerbaijan, and to their best possible future, is as strong as ever. We strive for a future where all children have the same opportunities, the same chances in life and the same respect for their rights. By working with our partners in Government, Parliament, in civil society and in the international community to encourage investment for every child, I believe we will see that vision become a reality for all families and communities across Azerbaijan – and that is best birthday gift anyone could ask for", E.Carwardine said.

It was stated that highlights of the 70th anniversary celebration in Azerbaijan will include a commemorative event on 14 December with the Ministry of Youth and Sports with participation of young people, as well as a special meeting in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan on 15 December to discuss progress for children.