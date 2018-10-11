Unemployed citizens given livestock in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of the self-employment program implemented by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population (MLSPP), the provision of livestock and materials to unemployed citizens by 2018 has started.

Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of MLSPP that 123 people in Jabrayil region (Bilasuvar district, settlement 5), 108 people in Fuzuli region, and 231 people are mainly provided with livestock and materials for the construction of small livestock breeding farms.

It was noted that, according to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the self-employment program, which started in the country, stands out for its socio-economic significance.

The participants of the program emphasized that they would use livestock and materials provided to them correctly and efficiently and strive hard to develop and expand their individual households provided by the government and increase family income.