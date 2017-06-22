UN releases a forecast on population of Azerbaijan in 2050

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ By 2030, population of Azerbaijan will increase to 10.68 million people, by 2050 - up to 11.03 million people. Report informs, says a new report on the world demographic situation and the prospects for its change, prepared by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the UN Secretariat.

The document provides an overview of demographic trends, broken down by region and by country.

Notably, according to the data for 2017, population of Azerbaijan is 9.8 million people. 51% of them are people aged 25-59 years, 23% - under the age of 14, 15% - aged 15-24 years and 10% - over 60 years old.

According to report, life expectancy at birth will increase in Azerbaijan. So if in 2015-2020 it is 72.1 years, then by 2045-2050 will increase to 75.7 and in 2095-2100 - to 82.6 years.

Currently, the world population is 7.6 billion people. According to report, in 2030 the world will have 8.6 billion people, in 2050 - 9.8 billion, and in 2100 - 11, 2 billion.

The most populated countries continue to be China, where 1.4 billion people live, and India, with a population of 1.3 billion. These two countries account for 19 and 18 percent of the world's population, respectively. It is expected that by about 2024, China will bypass the number of inhabitants.

Among the ten largest countries in the world, the fastest growing number of residents in Nigeria. By 2050, this country will move from the current seventh place in terms of population in the world to the third and will be ahead of the United States in this indicator.

In next 33 years, only nine countries of the world will account for half of the world's population growth: India, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Pakistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, USA, Uganda and Indonesia.