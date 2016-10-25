UN official: 24 percent of women in Azerbaijan exposed to abuse

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ “24 percent of women above 15 years old are exposed to various types of abuse. Survey held by United Nations Population Fund and State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs shows”.

Report informs, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Ghulam M. Isaczai said.

According to him, numerous cases of women abuse and rape take place every day: “Figures change from region to region. The highest indicator of violence against women registered in Absheron peninsula and Lenkaran region. The rate is notably high (26 percent) among refugees and internally displaced people. The reason may be this group of population had suffered violence as a whole. Gender-based violence is higher among them. Statistical survey shows alarming results. We have to intensify efforts in this direction”.

Ghulam Isaczai noted that gender-based abuse is serious violation of human rights: “This is not only specific to Azerbaijan or less developed countries. Such cases take place even in developed countries. We have to struggle against this. It is important to develop consecutive and multi-faceted approach to the problem. It is not enough to simply inform people, we also have to cooperate with policy makers, mass media, and law enforcement agencies. One of shortcomings in prevention of violence in Azerbaijan is insufficient execution of existing legislation and impunity of offenders”.