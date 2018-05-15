UN International Conference to be held in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ An international conference on "Toward Sustainable Development Goals, sustainable development and promotion of decent work " will be held in Baku on May 21.

Report was informed by the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

The event will be organized jointly by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the Azerbaijan Confederation of Trade Unions, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The ILO General Director, Guy Ryder is expected to attend the conference in Azerbaijan. This will be the first visit of the head of the organization to Baku during the accession of Azerbaijan to the ILO. High-level representatives of international organizations, governments, trade unions and employers' organizations will attend the event.