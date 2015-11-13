UN Deputy Secretary General: Strict measures should be taken to prevent violence against women

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Every 3 women exposes to domestic violence in the world. This is a very tragic situation. Number of such criminals are many and they are not prosecuted. Impunity is widespread. Therefore, increase in number of such crimes recorded'.

Report informs, Babatunde Osotimehin, UN Population Fund’s Executive Director, UN Deputy Secretary General said at the International Conference held on "Prevention of domestic violence" in Baku today.

According to him, punishment of these criminals is necessary while entering this issue to the national system in the global framework.

'No woman should be left behind progress, UN official says: Strict measures should be taken against violence towards women. Adoption of 18 as marriage age in Azerbaijan is worthy of praise. Women need to feel secure. Unfortunately, domestic violence is inevitable. Resolution adopted for sustainable development goals will make its contributions to eliminate these conditions', he added.



