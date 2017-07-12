Turkey becomes first country joining initiative on creation of OIC's Labor Center

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has become the first country joining the initiative of Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has become the first among the OIC member states to sign the document on joining this initiative.

Notably, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev initiated the establishment of the Labor Centre within the framework of the second conference of the Labor Ministers of the OIC member states on April 25-26, 2013.

Main purpose of the Labor Center is joining efforts of the OIC member states in the field of labor development, employment, social protection and human resources, coordination of the activity of relevant agencies of the member states and other OIC agencies, improvement of working conditions, strengthening social partnership, ensuring decent labor, expanding employment opportunities and formation of the sustainable system of social protection in the OIC member countries.

The Labor Center's headquarters will be located in Baku.