"Toplan" builds new shelters for stray dogs in Absheron

“Toplan” Care for Homeless Dogs Centre will create new shelter as follow-up to the project on stray dogs.

Report informs citing the center that the shelter will be built in the Pirakashkul settlement of Absheron district and will be suitable for keeping up to 5,000 dogs.

The shelter will accommodate dogs collected from the streets by “Toplan” Care for Homeless Dogs Centre and dogs undergoing some medical procedures at the center.

The new shelter will be provided with veterinarians, food and other essential care. The shelter is expected to be commissioned by 2020.