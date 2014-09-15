The average monthly salary of employees in Azerbaijan exceeded 440 manats

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ As of August 1, 2014 the number of employees in the enterprises and organizations of Azerbaijan amounted to 1.511,3 thousand people.

As Report was told in the State Statistics Committee 894.8 thousand people worked in the public, 616.5 thousand people in the private sector.

Of the total number of employees accounted for 22.5% of education, 18.8% - the sphere of trade, 12.3% - industry, 8.7% - health and social services, 6.7% - construction, 5% - transport and warehousing, 3% - agriculture, 1.8% - communications and information technology, and 17.4% - to other sectors of the economy.

In January-July 2014 the average monthly salary of employees amounted to 440.8 manats, which is by 6.8% more than the same period of 2013.