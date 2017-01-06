Tariff Council: 'ASAN service' issued 979 licenses for pharmacy business

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Economy issued 3382 licenses to entrepreneurs through ASAN service since date of launch of licenses till end of previous year. 1788 entrepreneurs received new licenses, while 1594 upgraded to termless ones.

Report informs, minister of economy, Chairman of Tariff Council Shahin Mustafayev told in his interview to AZERTAC information agency.

According to minister, 979 licenses (including 418 new, 561 upgraded) for pharmacy business were released during reporting period: “4 licenses, including 2 new and 2 upgraded, have been issued for production of drugs”.