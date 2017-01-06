 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tariff Council: 'ASAN service' issued 979 licenses for pharmacy business

    Minister Shahin Mustafayev: 22 drugstores per 100,000 people operate in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Economy issued 3382 licenses to entrepreneurs through ASAN service since date of launch of licenses till end of previous year. 1788 entrepreneurs received new licenses, while 1594 upgraded to termless ones.

    Report informs, minister of economy, Chairman of Tariff Council Shahin Mustafayev told in his interview to AZERTAC information agency.

    According to minister, 979 licenses (including 418 new, 561 upgraded) for pharmacy business were released during reporting period: “4 licenses, including 2 new and 2 upgraded, have been issued for production of drugs”. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi