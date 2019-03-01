 Top

Switzerland to open resource center for women in Baku

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ A Swiss resource center for women will open in Baku, an employee of the international relations department of the Swiss Embassy in Azerbaijan Simone Haeberli has said.

"One of the most important projects that were planned to be implemented in Azerbaijan is the opening of a women's resource center, where women will be assisted in obtaining information about business opportunities," she said.

Haeberli stressed that the opening of this center will take place in the coming days.

