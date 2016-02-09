State Traffic Police Department of Baku appealed to pedestrians

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Since the beginning of the year to date, 50 percent of those killed in road accidents are pedestrians.

Report informs, Chief of Public Relations Department of State Traffic Police Department of Baku Main Police Department, Police Colonel Vagif Asadov said.

He noted that during this period there was a 21 traffic accident in which 5 people killed, 16 injured. "This is a major concern. Therefore, surface and underground pedestrian crossings in Baku brought under control. Enhanced service organized around pedestrian crossings."

V.Asadov added that just in 2016, 11 thousand pedestrians apprehended and brought to justice: "Protection of life and health of pedestrians is an important condition. Work in this direction will be continued. We once again warn pedestrians to be careful, take their time when crossing the road, obey traffic rules."