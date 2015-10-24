Summer time is canceled tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will pass to winter time tomorrow

According to the decree No. 21 of the Cabinet of Ministers "On application of summer time in Azerbaijan Republic" dated 17 March 1997, each year on the last Sunday in March clock is turned 1 hour back and the country switches to the summer time. Monitoring of the implementation of the decision is under control and implementation of the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent.

Report was told in the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent, according to the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, On October 25, at 05: 00 a.m. clock will be turned 1 hour back in the territory of republic , thereby summer time is canceled.