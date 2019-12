Azerbaijan's population has increased by 71,688 people, or 0.7 per cent since the start of the year, to reach 10,053,145 as of November 1, 2019.

Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee, that urban residents made up 52.8% and rural residents 47.2% of the overall population, with men constituting 49.9% and women 50.1%.

The population density per square kilometre was 116 people.