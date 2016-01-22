​Statistics of people received a permanent residence in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Migration Service held a meeting on the results of 2015 and the upcoming challenges.

Report was told in the information and public relations department of the service.

At the meeting the chief of the State Migration Service, an adviser to the State Migration Service of II Degree Firudin Nabiyev gave a summary report.

He noted that last year 26, 567 foreigners and persons without citizenship violated administrative law in Azerbaijan, and appropriate measures were taken, "a control over the gradual replacement of foreigners on the national cadres in the oil and gas projects is growing. There is a serious fight against illegal migration".

As the head of the service stated, the past year 670,326 foreigners, whose entry to Azerbaijan was recorded in accordance with their period of stay in the country, were registered."

According to Nabiyev, in general last year 105,550 foreigners and persons without citizenship appealed to the State Migration Service on the extension of the period of stay in the country and obtaining a permit for temporary or permanent residence, adoption, termination and restoration of citizenship, determination citizenship and refugee status, etc .: "In the past year, according to the presidential decree, 267 people received citizenship and 9 people was restored their citizenship. At the same time, at the request of 53,200 persons, who immigrated with their children obtained the right to temporary residence in Azerbaijan, 2 640 people were entitled to permanent residence, 885 people extended the period of temporary stay in the country."