Statistics of recipients of labor pension for disability in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 3 December.REPORT.AZ/ "28.2% of 1.288.680 people (363,6 thousand people) receiving pension are recipients of labor pension for disability," Azerbaijan State Social Protection Fund stated, Report informs.

According to the statistics for October 1 of the current year, 6.8% of them (24.9 thousand people) is the first group, 85.7 % (311.4 thousand people) is the second group, 7.5 % (27.3 thousand people ) is the third group disabled persons. The number of visually impaired people in the first group is 7 880. 3.5% of the citizens is disabled war veterans, 95.5% is people with disabilities in general reason and 1% is civil servants.