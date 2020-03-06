State Committee: Gender equality trends change in Azerbaijan

© Report / Firudin Səlimov https://report.az/storage/news/f28d2ef2008d22a74dab88d382229ac7/e510ecea-38ee-4db5-a26e-e31188055159_292.jpg

Women in Azerbaijan have formed more than 250 entrepreneurial structures since 2011, said Taliya Ibrahimova, Head of the Legal Support Department of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

She spoke at an event dedicated to EU support for the development of gender equality in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"We keep working on the matter of women's preparation for entrepreneurial activities and their training," Taliya Ibrahimova said.

Moreover, Taliya Ibrahimova said that many women complain about the weak law enforcement mechanism in the field of women's rights. She added that nine resource centers for women operate in this direction in the country.

"State, NGOs, and international organizations are working to ensure a more effective work of mechanisms to protect women's rights. But we can say that, in general, the trends and directions in the matter of gender equality have changed. Yes, we are engaged in education, but this is not enough. We need to support them and support their projects, including their entrepreneurial initiatives," Ibrahimova added.