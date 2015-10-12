SSPF official: Average monthly pension is about 200 AZN

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ "To October 1, the number of pensioners reached 1 292 591 persons and compared to the beginning of the year it rose by 0.1 % or by 1709 persons. Report informs, this was stated by the Pension and benefits department's head Elshan Mammadaliyev of the State Social Protection Fund.

According to him, 778 850 persons or 60.2% are pensioners by age, 371 941 persons or 28.8% by disability, 141 800 persons or 11% receive pension due to loss of the family head: "On October 1, the average pension amounted to 175.8 AZN, so the average monthly old-age pension is about 200 AZN. This in turn makes about 43 % of the average monthly wage in the country".

Mammadaliyev said that during 9 months of the current year, totally, two million people have benefited from the services submitted through the State Social Protection Fund's website (www.dsmf.gov.az), as well as an "electronic government" portal (www.e-gov.az).