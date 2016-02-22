Some limitations regarding targeted social assistance eliminated

Baku. 22 February.REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has eliminated some limitations on issuance of targeted social assistance.

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov told reporters.

The minister reminded during past years, if amount of monthly payment to banks and credit organizations of a family in Azerbaijan was more than half of average monthly income of that family, then appeal of that family regarding targeted social assistance refused: 'This restriction has already been eliminated. There are no such limitations in the new rules. Second limitation was that if a family had a member studying at higher schools or secondary vocational schools under paid basis and the family paid 10-fold payment more than minimum salary during previous 12 months, then that family had no right to get targeted social assistance. This limitation has also been eliminated.'