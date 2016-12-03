SOCAR Ukraine launches aid campaign to orphanages and boarding schools

Kyiv. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Energy Ukraine urges its customers to join the initiative to help the children deprived of parental care. SOCAR Ukraine will traditionally send New Year gifts to orphanages and boarding schools.

The company representatives told Report that price for a present is only 33 hryvnas. SOCAR customers may join the initiative not only by sending money, but also writing their wishes for children on postcards.

According to SOCAR Ukraine, the list includes a number of socio-psychological rehabilitation centers, private general boarding schools, psycho-neurological boarding. The company reports that in the future, this scope will also cover other institutions for the children deprived of parental care and children with disabilities.