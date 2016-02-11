SOCAR management meets with a group of family members of missing oilmen

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today a group of family members of oilmen, missing during accidents in sea base No.10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig on December 4 last year and in No.501 at 'Oil Rocks', have visited head office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was told at SOCAR, the company's Vice-Presidents Rahman Gurbanov and Khalik Mammadov have met with them and gave detailed information on conducted search operations. Wishes and requests of family members of the missing oilmen were heard, all of their questions answered. During the meeting, it was stated that regular meetings with family members of missing oilmen will be continued during the period of search operations.