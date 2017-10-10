Six Azerbaijani children adopted by foreigners in 2017

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Over the past period of this year, 6 inter-country adoptions have been implemented in Azerbaijan".

Seymur Mammadov, official of Legal Support Department of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs told Report.

He said that during 9 months of 2017, the committee carried out 6 inter-country adoptions: "Three adoptive parents were from Russia, one from Georgia, one from Germany and one from Turkey. Most of adoptive foreign citizens are Azerbaijanis. A German citizen has adopted a child of his Azerbaijani spouse".

The committee official said that the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs controls over adoption of Azerbaijani children by foreigners: "So far, there were no cases of return of the children, adopted by the committee's opinion".

According to S.Mammadov, most of applicants mainly want to adopt minors: "Applicants prefer children up to 3-5 years old. Foreigners often do not give too much importance to the child's gender, they adopt both girls and boys".

He added that according to the country legislation, adopters submit a report to the Azerbaijani side on education, development and social adaptation of the child every six months for three years: "15-minute video and photos are attached to the report. This process is voluntary after three years".