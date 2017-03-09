Salim Muslumov: 2017 started with a rising trend in Azerbaijan

© Əmək və Əhalinin Sosial Müdafiəsi Nazirliyi

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Social Protection Fund attached to Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population held meeting with the attendance of representatives of regional departments for discussion of fund’s activity areas, including collection of state social security premiums, regulation of insurance-pension relation, proper organization of social security arrangements and other issues.

Report was informed in the ministry press service, the minister Salim Muslimov told that first months of 2017 reveal effects of successful reforms under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, decrees and orders signed and decisions made by head of state: “As an example, summary of first month of current year, including 0.8% increase in gross domestic product, especially 13% rise in non-oil industrial sector, 3.5% rise in overall agricultural production, 4.6% rise of incomes of population to reach 3476.1 mln AZN and other developments feature successful start of 2017 for our country, which gives us ground to predict next improvement in social and economic life of the country”.

The minister brought to attention purposeful works carried out towards fulfilment of objectives in social protection sphere and successful implementation of social programs.

S.Muslumov noted collection of compulsory social security premiums as one of priorities in work of State Social Protection Fund: “There is a rising trend in revenues, especially revenues in non-budget sector in last period. For instance, last year revenues from compulsory state social security premiums were up by 6.4%, those from non-budget sector – by 5.8% in annual comparison. The issues concerning fields of activity of State Social Protection Fund were discussed and instructions on respective issues as well as on exemplary organization of service to population were given at the meeting.