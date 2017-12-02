 Top
    Salim Muslimov: Pensions to be increased in January in Azerbaijan

    Istanbul. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Pensions will be increased in Azerbaijan in January”.

    Minister of labour and social protection of population Salim Muslumov told Turkish bureau of Report.

    According to him, on the basis of existing legislation at the beginning of each year, in accordance with the growth rate of wages in the past year, pensions are indexed across the country: "We have already received official information on the growth rate of the average monthly salary in 2017 from the State Statistical Committee. Based on this, in January, pensions will be raised”.

