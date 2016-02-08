Salim Muslimov: Majority of unemployed persons are youth

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Majority of the unemployed are youth.'

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov said Monday.

He said unemployment rate of people under 25 is 3-fold more than the rate of people aged over 25.

According to the minister, demands of employers have changed in modern times: 'Today employers do not want to participate in the personnel training. They mostly requires ready employees that begin work immediately.'