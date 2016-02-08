 Top
    Salim Muslimov: Majority of unemployed persons are youth

    Minister: '30%of employers complain about lack of skilled personnel'

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Majority of the unemployed are youth.'

    Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov said Monday.

    He said unemployment rate of people under 25 is 3-fold more than the rate of people aged over 25.

    According to the minister, demands of employers have changed in modern times: 'Today employers do not want to participate in the personnel training. They mostly requires ready employees that begin work immediately.'

