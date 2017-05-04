Salim Muslimov: Azerbaijan takes first places in Europe for annual population growth

© Report.az

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Population is growing in Azerbaijan, which takes first places in Europe for annual population growth and where number of births is more by 3-fold than deaths".

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov said.

According to the minister, last year, number of the country's population grew by more 104 400 person or 1.1% and made 9 810 000 to January 1, 2017: "Positive demographic processes in the country lead to growth of economically active population. Number of economically active population has increased by 9.1% since 2010 and reached 5 006,8 thousand to December 1, 2016. As an indicator of gradual increase of employment opportunities, during the mentioned period, growth of number of employed people exceeded number of economically active population by 9.3% , while number of hired workers increased by 9.5%".

He noted that over the past year, employment agencies of the ministry have provided 56,6 thousand people with appropriate jobs, 1.1 thousand people involved in paid public works, 3.4 thousand in vocational training courses, as well as 11 thousand people granted a status of unemployed, 11.6 thousand unemployment benefits.