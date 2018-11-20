Sahil Babayev: "31 DOST centers will be launched in the next 6 years"

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a1405d3823477f771545d10a5b3f2e94/079b5937-a0e8-4944-84e4-414a71face22_292.jpg

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "It is planned to open 31 DOST centers in 2019-2025 in Baku and regions of the country," Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

Report informs that the Minister spoke at the presentation of the e-social portal of the DOST concept of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, its new logo and official website.

According to the minister, 124 services will be provided at the DOST centers: “When Azerbaijani citizens come to this centers, all the services will be accessible, the services will be provided promptly."