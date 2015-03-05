Revealed the occupations, which greatest number of labor contracts concluded for - LIST

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ "In the electronic information system of notification of employment contracts registered contracts for 7093 positions. The largest number of contracts concluded with teachers, doctors, workers, drivers, cleaners, engineers, vendors, operators, and etc. The largest number of termination of employment contracts accounted for by workers, drivers, vendors, operators, and others".

Report informs, the Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection Idris Isayev said.

According to him, the largest number of termination of employment contracts accounted for in construction, trade, manufacturing, tourist accommodation and catering, which is associated with the presence of mainly fixed-term contracts and staff turnover in this area. Compared to previous years, this trend has accelerated in construction, trade, tourist accommodation and catering (approximately 30%).

He also noted, the State Labour Inspection Service launched an investigation against employers suspending the greatest number of employment contracts.