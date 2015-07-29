 Top
    Close photo mode

    Residents of burnt building in Khatai district moved into their apartments - PHOTO

    Apartments renovated and handed over to the owners

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ All residents of the burnt building on Zygh Highway 16, in Khatai district of Baku city moved into their apartments.

    Report journalist acquainted with the current state of the building and heard the opinion of the residents.

    According to residents, all of the apartments, which covered the fire, repaired and put into operation.

    The owners say, renovated apartments were satisfied with the work done, noting that there is a palpable difference between the former and current appearance of the apartments.

    According to one of the residents, within two months the fire victims were given monthly 500 manats for rental housing, "During that time, the apartments affected by the fire have been renovated and handed over to owners. Each fire victims granted compensation in the amount of 15 thousand manats."

    Even among the victims also are dissatisfied residents: "Apartment, which exposed to water as a result of firefighting, as well as apartments, which were affected by smoke, have not been renovated, and their owners were not given the compensation."

    Photos: Ismayil Nur 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi