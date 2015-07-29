 Top
    Repair works at burnt house in Binagadi district will be completed in September - PHOTO

    Supervisor: Repair of 60% apartments on the 8th floor of building is completed

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Construction and repair works in the burnt 16-storey building at Azadlig Avenue, 200/36 in Binagadi district of Baku are going on. A team of Sabirabad branch of JSC "Azeragrartikinti" now implements the full repair of the building. Report was told the supervisor of the building Gunduz Mammadov, repair of 60% apartments on the 8th floor of building is completed.

    G.Mammadov also noted that, the building will be handed over to residents in mid-September.

    Photos: Ismail Nur

