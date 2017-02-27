Azerbaijan approves regulations on "Issuing residential areas to Fund of temporary placement of IDPs"

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has approved the Regulations on "Issuing residential areas to Fund of temporary placement of Internally Displaced Persons".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade signed a relevant decree.

Under the decision, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and local executive authorities were instructed to take appropriate measures in regard with the implementation of the regulations adopted in accordance with the 1st chapter of the decree.