Ranking of world's happiest countries announced

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ World Happiness Report 2017, coinciding with International Day of Happiness - March 20 was released by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) at the UN.

Report informs, according to information, Norway has vaulted to the top of the World Happiness Report, with Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and Finland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden rounded out the top 10 countries.

Azerbaijan took 85th place of 155 ranked. Armenia ranks 121st, Georgia 125th.

The US dropped one spot to 14, while Russia ranks 49th.

Tanzania, Burundi and the Central African Republic are the least happy of the 155 countries ranked in the fifth annual report.