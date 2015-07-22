Prosecutor General's Office warns citizens tend to purchase a house from House Building Cooperatives

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ A criminal case against five officials in the building society "Sevil Massivi" sent to court. Preliminary hearings took place.

Report inform he Head the Department to Combat Corruption under Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, answering journalists' questions.

According to him, there is no cause for concern regarding the full compensation of damage caused to the citizens:"At the moment, half of the damages recoverable.On the other hand, the property of the above five persons seized.I hope that the court will agree with our preliminary decision and will put the property up for sale.In this case the problem will be solved with compensation of remaining part of damage."

Kamran Aliyev also noted that there is no fact that building society backed by the oligarchs. "Citizens need to be careful in matters related to the building society.We have prepared and submitted to the government proposals related to new buildings.Register of building under construction must be implemented by state structures, so that citizens could go there for acquisition of apartments.On the other hand, people are more careful and cases of fraud has not been recorded for last 3-5 years."