Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The amount of presidential pensions paid to the martyrs' families will increase beginning tomorrow," Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Mustafa Abbasbeyli said.

He noted that the amount of pension grew by AZN 58 to settle at AZN 300: "The order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on January 30 will cover more than 12,000 families of martyrs."