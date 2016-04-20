President Ilham Aliyev reviewed conditions created at new park in Nasimi district

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have reviewed the conditions created at a newly built recreation park on the crossroads of Samad Vurghun and Bakikhanov streets in Nasimi district, Baku.

Report informs, the head of state was informed about the work done here.

The park occupies a total area of 10,000 square meters. High quality building materials were used in the construction of the park.

A modern lighting system was installed, and green areas laid out in the park. All necessary conditions have been created here.