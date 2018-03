Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Number of population of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was announced.

Report was told in the State Statistics Committee of the Autonomous Republic, population of Nakhchivan reached 445495.

The committee said that according to the information to April 1,2016, population of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increased 4811 people or by 1,1% in comparison with a year ago.