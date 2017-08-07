 Top
    Close photo mode

    Population of Nakhchivan exceeds 450,000

    On May 4, the 450,000th resident was born

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ The population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) exceeds 450,000.

    Report informs citing the Nakhchivan State Statistical Committee, on May 4, 2017, the 450,000th resident of the republic was born.

    According to information, in addition to positive migration balance in population growth in recent years, number of newborns has also played a key role. The population of the Autonomous Republic increased by 4,200 people compared to the previous year and reached 450,400 to June 1. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi