Population of Azerbaijan will grow by 4% in next 5 years

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Population of Azerbaijan will reach 10 million in 2020. Report informs, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Idris Isayev said that at HR Forum Baku 2015.

I.Isayev noted that it is due to the economic development of Azerbaijan. He added that the population of Azerbaijan mostly young people, 68.3% are active age population.

There are 4.8 billion available labor resources worldwide. At the same time, 205 million people around the world. are unemployed. This figure is projected to increase. The number of unemployed people in 2019 will be close to 220 million", he said.

Note that, population of Azerbaijan reached 9.6 million people.