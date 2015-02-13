Population of Azerbaijan reached 9.6 million people

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Population of Azerbaijan in 2014 increased by 115.9 thousand people, or 1.2%, and the beginning of 2015 was 9,593 million people.Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, the major increase of the population in 2014 was due to natural increase.However, an increase was observed as a result of migration (0.9% of total population growth).

The population density per 1 square m is 111 people, 53.1% of the total population is urban and 46.9% - rural population, 49.8% - men, 50.2% - women.There are 1009 women for every 1000 men.

In recent years there is a high birth rate in Azerbaijan.Last year in Azerbaijan the number of births exceeded the number of deaths by 114,9 man.