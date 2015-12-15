 Top
    Azerbaijani population increased 94 thousand persons in 2015

    Number of citizens reached to 9 million 687 thousand 300 persons

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Demographic situation made public in Azerbaijan.

    Report was told at State Statistics Committee, population has increased 94,3 thousand persons or 1% since beginning of year and made 9 million 687 thousand 300 persons, according to information to November 1 of this year. Density of population is 112 persons per one square kilometer.

    53,1 % of population lives in cities, 46,9 in regions. 49,8 % of population is man, 50,2 woman. At present, on average, 1009 females accounted per each 1000 males.  

