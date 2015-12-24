Pensions to be increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 December.REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) Elman Mehdiyev clarified whether pensions will be increased or not after manats devaluation.

'In current legislation, procedure for indexation of pensions was determined taking into consideration inflation interests every year', Report informs SSPF states.

Chairman of the Fund added that this is legislation standard: 'Since 2006, President has signed 9 orders on the issue. That is nothing new. Everything goes on. Of course, we have sufficient funds for its realization. In general, there is no problem in this area.'