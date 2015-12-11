Penalties increases for kicking up a row in apartments

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Penalties are increased in Azerbaijan for violation of fighting rules against household noise.

Report informs, penalty increase mentioned in new Administrative Offences Code.

In accordance with draft, physical persons will be fined from 300 manats to 400 manats, official from 2500 manats to 3500 manats for kicking up a row, singing loudly, playing musical instruments loudly, watching TV, listening radio, tape-recorders and other apparatus loudly, violating requirements against fight with household noise from 00.00 p.m. till 07.00 a.m. at apartments, entrances of houses and yards, streets, resting places and other public places.

At present, warning is made for such violation or fined from 30 manats to 50 manats.

Newly prepared Administrative Offences Code is draft yet. If Milli Majlis adopts draft, new code will come into force from May 1, 2016.