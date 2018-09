Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ The pardon decree, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, has been executed at the Correctional Facility for Minors of the Ministry of Justice Penitentiary Service.

Report informs, one convicted person has been released.

The convict is Kutlasov Rahman Jahbar, born in 1998.

R.Kutlasov has been sentenced by the decision of Sheki Court of Grave Crimes on May 30, 2014.