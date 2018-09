Over past five years, babies named Omar prevailed over Mahammad in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Over last five years, babies named Omar more than Mahammad in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to information of Justice Ministry, 7300 male babies were named Omar, 7235 Mahammad during last five years.

However, in 2011, 1424 babies were named Omar, in 2015, this figure made 1672.

In 2011, 1920, last year 1492 babies were named Mahammad.

Over last five years, 16756 of them named Yusif, 16126 Zahra, 12238 Nuray, 11660 Fatima, 11526 Huseyn, 11362 Ali, 7769 Aylin, 7653 Ayan, 7506 Zeynab, 7300 Omar.

Mahammad is in 11th place among mostly given names.