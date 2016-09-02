Ombudsman: No violations revealed in Nakhchivan prisons

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the Preventive mechanism group of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic haven't revealed any violations during their visit to the Autonomous Republic's prisons in August this year.

Report informs, in August, the members of the Preventive mechanism group of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Autonomous Republic have carried out visits to the Temporary Detention Facility of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Sadarak, Sharur, Shahbuz and Babak district Police Departments, Jahri Police Unit of Babak district Police Department, Nakhchivan Garrison Guardhouse, common, strict, women regimes of the Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service Mixed regime prison and Settlement-type prison No.8 as well as to the Pretrial Detention Facility, Children's Home and Center for Support to Families under the Health Ministry and Nursing Home under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

The visits aimed at investigating conditions of the persons, being detained or treated at the facilities and conduct with them, also, state of ensuring their rights and relevant documentation.