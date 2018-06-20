Ombudsman: Human rights fully provided in Azerbaijan

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Stability and human rights are fully provided in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Elmira Suleymanova, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan said at the 15th Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen on the topic of "Role of National Human Rights Institutions in Ensuring and Promoting Legal Equality".

She noted that relevant structural units have been established on human rights in each state body in Azerbaijan: "The structures created in the state bodies are trying to protect human rights within their authority."

E.Suleymanova noted that the Azerbaijani Ombudsman carry out significant works to prevent violations of the rights of every Azerbaijani citizen and protection of human rights in general.

Elmira Suleymanova reminded that recently the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has named Azerbaijan among 19 successful countries in the field of human rights.