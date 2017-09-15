 Top
    Number of population in Azerbaijan announced

    49.9% of population are men and 50.1% women

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Number of the Azerbaijani population increased by 48879 people or 0.5% from the beginning of this year and made 9 858 860 as of August 1.

    Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 53.0% of the total population accounts for city residents, 47.0% rural residents, 49.9% men and 50.1% women.

    Population density is 114 people per square kilometer.

    According to report, at present, 1,006 women fall per 1,000 men.

